Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kewal Kiran Clothing; target of Rs 1415: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Kewal Kiran Clothing with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated January 24, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Kewal Kiran Clothing


In Q3FY2019, Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) recorded a mixed performance with revenue increasing by 17.7% y-o-y due to higher volumes during the festive season. OPM declined by 270 BPS to ~14%. KKCL maintains its OPM target of above 20% for FY2019 and will differ in giving heavy discounts; Management has indicated that demand environment is good and is confident of reporting decent growth going ahead.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,415, as consistent volume growth will be a key trigger for the company. Investors with a long-term view and looking for a lean balance sheet company in the apparel space can stay invested in KKCL.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 04:34 pm

tags #Hold #Kewal Kiran Clothing #Recommendations #Sharekhan

