    Hold Jubilant Pharmova; target of Rs 395: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Jubilant Pharmova with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Jubilant Pharmova


    Jubilant Pharmova is engaged in specialty pharmaceuticals, CDMO, generics, drug discovery and proprietary novel drug businesses. In specialty pharmaceuticals, it is the third largest radiopharmaceutical manufacturer with second largest commercial radio pharmacy network in US. It is the second biggest player in the allergenic extract market in the US • In CDMO (CMO, APIs) Jubilant is engaged in CMO of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, otics and ointments, creams and liquids • Revenue break-up (Q2FY23)- Generics - 10%, specialty pharma – 51%, CDMO sterile injectable – 19 % and CRDMO (CDMO-API + Drug Discovery) – 20%.


    Outlook


    We upgrade from REDUCE to HOLD but continue to maintain our neutral stance due to 1) negative operating leverage in generics amid regulatory overhang and 2) weak return ratios. We continue to monitor traction from specialty pharmaceuticals & CRDMO. Valued at Rs 395 i.e. 12x FY24E EPS of Rs 32.8.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant Pharmova - 31-10-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
