    Hold Indus Towers; target of Rs 205: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated May 07, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Indus Towers


    Indus Towers posted 2.7% qoq revenue growth in Q4, helped by the provision reversal of Rs5.5bn (Rs1.8bn in Q3FY22). Excluding the reversal, revenue missed our estimates, with weak tower and tenancy additions of 699 and 685, respectively. EBITDA margins jumped 369bps qoq to 57.1%, while adjusted margin was flat on lower other opex. Energy margins, at -1.2%, remained negative for the eighth quarter in a row. Dividend payout impacted by lower cash conversion due to delayed payments from VIL. Receivables declined by only Rs2.9bn, despite receiving Rs33.7bn from VIL, as payment delays on incremental billing continue. MSA renewal has been concluded with one customer with a rental discount; revenue loss will be recouped from incremental tenancies.


    Outlook


    The dependency on a single customer for growth and rental discounts will keep operating performance under pressure. We trim FY23/FY24E EBITDA by 2.4%/2.5% and retain Hold with a revised TP of Rs205 (Rs270 earlier), cutting target multiple to factor in higher CoE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Indus Towers #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:39 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.