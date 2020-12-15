Hold Healthcare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Healthcare Global Enterprises

Signs of a strong recovery amid sharp sequential growth of 28%, 75% in revenues, EBITDA, respectively, in Q2FY21, normalisation of OPD/IPD inflows as travel restrictions ease out point towards a better H2FY21 vis-à-vis H1FY21. The domestic business has already reached near pre-Covid levels on the back of strong growth seen in Tier-II/III cities. Furthermore, revival of inter-state travel and resumption of medical tourism from neighbouring countries (like Bangladesh) is likely to reach pre-Covid levels by the end of FY21, which will further support financials.

Outlook

We change our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 170 (13x FY23E EV/EBITDA). Moderation of capex and improvement in return ratios would remain key monitorables.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.