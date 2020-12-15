MARKET NEWS

Hold Healthcare Global Enterprises; target of Rs 170: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Healthcare Global Enterprises with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated December 15, 2020.

December 15, 2020 / 02:39 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Healthcare Global Enterprises


Signs of a strong recovery amid sharp sequential growth of 28%, 75% in revenues, EBITDA, respectively, in Q2FY21, normalisation of OPD/IPD inflows as travel restrictions ease out point towards a better H2FY21 vis-à-vis H1FY21. The domestic business has already reached near pre-Covid levels on the back of strong growth seen in Tier-II/III cities. Furthermore, revival of inter-state travel and resumption of medical tourism from neighbouring countries (like Bangladesh) is likely to reach pre-Covid levels by the end of FY21, which will further support financials.



Outlook


We change our recommendation from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 170 (13x FY23E EV/EBITDA). Moderation of capex and improvement in return ratios would remain key monitorables.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Healthcare Global Enterprises #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 15, 2020 02:39 pm

