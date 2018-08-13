App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Engineers India; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Engineers India with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India


Engineers India (EIL) reported a weak operational performance in Q1FY19 due to the changing execution mix i.e. higher turnkey execution and lower consultancy execution. On a YoY basis, turnkey revenues increased ~4x to Rs 251 crore while consultancy revenue declined 4.4% YoY to Rs 322.3 crore Thus, overall revenues grew 52.7% YoY to Rs 573.3 crore. Consultancy and turnkey segments contributed 56.2% and 43.8% to the topline, respectively EIL reported EBITDA margins of 15.1% (vs. our estimate of 20%) due to higher execution in low margin turnkey segment. Consultancy segment reported EBIT margins of 27.9%. Turnkey segment reported EBIT margins of 5.9% for the quarter. Other expenses witnessed a sharp jump of 202% YoY, mostly due to higher subcontracting and construction material expenses. Accordingly, absolute EBITDA grew 5.6% YoY to Rs 86.4 crore EIL reported PAT growth of 6.5% YoY at Rs 86.6 crore.


Outlook


Despite a healthy dividend payout (~67%) and buyback (6.23% of total equity), EIL’s balance sheet continues to remain healthy with nil debt and cash balance of Rs 2480 crore. With a strong order backlog of Rs 7229 crore (~3.5x book-to-bill), we expect healthy execution in FY19E-20E. We highlight that FY19E and FY20E will witness higher executions from the turnkey segment (order book mix: consultancy 53%, turnkey 47%), leading to overall decline in margins. EIL is also likely to face project-related risks in this segment of the business. Accordingly, we now expect EIL to deliver revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 18.8%, 4.9% and 5.4%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We value EIL at 20x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 6.6 to arrive at a target price of Rs 135 per share. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Engineers India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

