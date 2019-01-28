App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Hold Colgate-Palmolive India; target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive India with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated January 25, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive India


On an unfavourable base of 12% volume growth, CPIL was able to post 7% volume growth in Q3FY19. EBITDA margins improved 123 bps to 28.6% on account of 79 bps decline in employee costs to sales, 22 bps decline in advertisement spend to sales & 30 bps fall in miscellaneous expenses to sales. PAT witnessed growth of 12.6% YoY to Rs 192.1 crore in line with growth in operating profit.


Outlook


The company has also tied up with e- Choupal and Disha for the same. Though the company has been able to stabilise its decline in market share from Q2FY19, we believe there is limited upside in valuation (~40x P/E at FY21 EPS) for a single product category company, which is already penetrated by more than 75%. We reiterate our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1400/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

