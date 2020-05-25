App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated May 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)


Colgate (CPIL) reported a dismal set of numbers with 7.4% decline in sales and 8% dip in volumes. The growth was largely impacted by 10 days loss of sales due to the lockdown in the country. The company maintained its gross margins at 64.6% in Q4FY20. However, employee expenses as percentage of sales was up 200 bps manly due to operating de-leverage. The company maintained its marketing spend at Rs 155 crore, which was 100 bps higher (percentage to sales) given decline in sales. CPIL did not withdraw media spend despite disruption at the end of quarter. Other overhead were lower by 50 bps. Operating profit declined 15.4% and margins contracted by 237 bps to 24.5%. With the sharp cut in corporate tax and Rs 30 crore tax reversal, PAT rose 3.3% to Rs 204.2 crore. Adjusting for reversal, PAT fell 5%.


Outlook


Colgate has a wide distribution network of 6 million, which can be leveraged by promoting brands in natural space and foraying in other personal care categories. The natural space (including Ayurveda) is 20% of the category and growing fastest within oral care. However, we believe recent supply chain disruptions (specifically within wholesale channel) would further derail the recovery with the possibility of down trading or shifting towards smaller brands. We value the company at 40x FY22E earnings with a HOLD rating and a revised target price of Rs 1350/share.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on May 25, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

Prices of N-95 masks down by up to 47% after NPPA advisory

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India looks to store cheap oil in United States: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

Govt thrust on infrastructure boost to help transmission tower companies: Ind-Ra

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.