Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto

Q4 operating results were marginally ahead of estimates; Net Profit missed estimates due to higher tax. Volume outlook healthy but operating margins to remain under pressure on the back of continued strategy to prioritise market share over profitability. OPM’s to contract by 80 bps in FY2020; Earnings growth at 9% CAGR to lag topline growth of 13%.

Outlook

We retain our Hold rating on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs 3,250.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.