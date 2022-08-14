Hold Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 615: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo is a significant global generics player with 28 manufacturing facilities, including eight key formulations facilities in India and abroad along with three R&D centres. The current employee strength is more than 8000, which includes more than 750 scientists. FY22, API: formulations ratio was at 15:85. US formulations constitute 47% of revenues followed by Europe (28%), APIs (15%), RoW (6%) & ARV (4%) • Aurobindo is setting up a plant for production of Penicillin-G with capacity of 15,000 MT for Rs 1850 crore, under the PLI scheme.
Outlook
Maintain HOLD due to lack of ex-Injectable growth momentum till FY24. We also keep tab on margins in the backdrop of increased R&D. Valued at Rs 615 at 12x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 51.3.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.