English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated March 10, 2021.

Broker Research
March 10, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on AU Small Finance Bank


According to media reports, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) plans to raise ~Rs6.15bnRs6.32bn (US$0.08bn-US$0.09bn) at an indicative price band of Rs1,230-Rs1,265 vs. CMP of Rs1,231 (SEBI floor price: Rs1,181 per equity share). The issue will open on March 9 and close on March 10 by 8.30 am IST (with an option to close earlier). Despite lumpy stake sale in Aavas Financiers, AU SFB’s Tier 1/CRAR ratio, ex-9M profit, dropped to 16.3%/18.8% in Q3 while including profits stood at 20%/23.5%, mainly due to a sharp rise in RWA. AU SFB’s CAR is based on credit risk as the bank still enjoys the leeway to not maintain capital on operational/market risk. After the capital raise, Tier-1 ratio will increase by 244bps/251bps (based on Q3FY21 RWA). Though the capital ratios remain well above the regulatory requirement of 7.5%/15% even including operational/market risk-weighted assets, we believe the capital raise is primarily to fund future growth and also a preparatory measure to apply for Universal Banking license once it completes 5 years of operations as SFB in April 2022.



Outlook


We expect the bank to report healthy pre-money RoE of 23%/19%/20% over FY21/FY22/FY23, which post-money without factoring in the benefits of capital raised, should stand at 22%/17%/18%. At the higher QIP band of Rs1,265, the stock is valued at 5.3x FY23 ABV pre-money and 4.9x FY23 ABV post-money. Currently, we have a Hold rating on the stock, given rich valuations. Asset-quality movement too remains a key monitorable given its relatively vulnerable portfolio.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #AU Small Finance Bank #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations
first published: Mar 10, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.