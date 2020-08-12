172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-amber-enterprises-india-target-of-rs-1619-emkay-global-financial-5687911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Amber Enterprises India; target of Rs 1619: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Amber Enterprises India with a target price of Rs 1619 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Amber Enterprises India


Amber reported a weak performance, owing to the loss of RAC sales during summer months and high channel inventory. EBITDA was impacted by weak product mix and detention charges paid to shipping companies. RAC volumes were down 81%, within that higher proportion came from ODUs. In components segment, Sidwal’s performance was relatively resilient with a 30% yoy fall. The order book in Sidwal stood at Rs5.5bn with fresh order wins of Rs1.15bn in Q1. Management is optimistic about a potential policy announcement under the ‘Atmanirbhar’ program, which will promote the component ecosystem, import substitution and eventually create export opportunities.



Outlook
Our revenue assumptions are largely unchanged, while we cut FY21E EBITDA by 8% (uncaged for FY22/23E) on higher costs in Q1. We maintain Hold with a revised TP of Rs1,619 (25x PE on Sept’22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Amber Enterprises India #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.