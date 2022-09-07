Hindustan Aeronautics hits 52-week high as firm says it assembled gas turbines for INS Vikrant

(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) rose over 2 percent on September 7 after the company said it assembled and tested gas turbines that were used in recently commissioned aircraft carrier, IAC-1 Vikrant.

“HAL is proud to be associated with India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, IAC-1 Vikrant which was commissioned recently as INS Vikrant by the Prime Minister at Kochi,” the company said in an exchange filing. “IAC is powered by four General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbines supplied by HAL.”

According to the company these gas turbines were assembled and tested at HAL's dedicated facility at Bangalore.

“HAL carried out critical activities towards readiness of IAC for basin trials. HAL's team was actively involved in the integration of the power plant to the IAC and was onboard IAC for all sea trials in the absence of foreign OEM representatives contributing substantially to the Make-in-India concept,” Hindustan Aeronautics said.

Following the disclosure, shares of the firm rose to a 52-week high of Rs 2,450.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Erallier this week, the company also said one of its consortium signed a formal contract for Rs 860 crore with NewSpace India Limited for realisation of five PSLV-XL Launch Vehicles.

Follow our live blog for more market updates

Analysts are also upbeat on the stock. ICICI Securities in a note published on August 30 said it sees strong order visibility for HAL and competitive positioning in the industry.

“Management is confident of maintaining 24-25 percent EBITDA margins. Supply chain of Russian spares has been managed effectively and the company is looking at Rs 13000 crore of repair and overhaul (ROH) revenues in FY23,” said the broker. “Management highlighted its internal target of Rs 2500 crore in export revenues by FY25. Current orderbook stands at Rs 85000 crore including a fresh order of Rs 6000 crore in Q1FY23.”

It has a buy rating with target price at Rs 2,655.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.