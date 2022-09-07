Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 17,550; FMCG gains, financials, IT drag

September 07, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms:

The deadline to comply with sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6. For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to 'December 31, 2024', the Ministry of Environment stated.

Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by December 31, 2025, it added. The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.