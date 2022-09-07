Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 17,550; FMCG gains, financials, IT drag

Bharti Airtel Large Trade | 10.5 cr shares worth Rs 7,906 cr change hands at Rs 750 per share
Sensex opens lower by around 400 points or 0.57 percent at 58,858.13. Nifty falls 110 points or 0.62 percent at 17,546.50
Rupee opens at 79.88/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.84/$
Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms
Traders are advised to keep focus on such potential candidates that are likely to continue their recent runs: Expert
After Labor Day break on Monday, Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 290 points or 0.92 percent
Asian markets are trading in the red, Nikkei down close to a percent
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,826.59
|-370.40
|-0.63%
|Nifty 50
|17,553.85
|-101.75
|-0.58%
|Nifty Bank
|39,341.40
|-325.10
|-0.82%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|21,999.85
|345.50
|+1.60%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,089.85
|-18.95
|-1.71%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12619.70
|21.70
|+0.17%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|39337.70
|-328.80
|-0.83%
Pre-Open Session
Sensex is down 407.73 points or 0.69 percent at 58,789.26, and the Nifty is down 136.20 points or 0.77 percent at 17,519.40
Wiring harness had almost come down to about 20-25 percent of our business. Interestingly, even the shareholders were very confused about what Motherson was doing.
China August Trade Data
Imports up 0.3 percent YoY in $ terms versus estimates of 1.1 percent rise. Exports up 7.1 percent YoY in $ terms against estimate of 13 percent rise. Trade balance at $79.39 bn versus estimates of $92.70 bn
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian markets could open lower, in line with Asian markets today and negative US markets on Tuesday. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session that saw the Dow swing roughly 400 points from peak to trough, while the Nasdaq Composite clinched its longest losing streak in six years falling for 7 consecutive sessions
Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms:
The deadline to comply with sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6. For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to 'December 31, 2024', the Ministry of Environment stated.
Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by December 31, 2025, it added. The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
The coming session would be quite crucial and it would probably confirm the near-term direction of the key indices. A small push from the global market is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned, 17,700 – 17,800 remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards 18,000 and beyond. On the flip side, 17,600 – 17,500 are to be treated as immediate support. The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing. Traders are advised to keep focus on such potential candidates that are likely to continue their recent runs.
After Labor Day break on Monday, Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 290 points or 0.92 percent. S&P 500 closed 0.47 percent lower, while Nasdaq fell 86 points or 0.74 percent. Nasdaq suffered its seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016. Numbers from S&P Global showed the services sector Purchasing Managers' Index fell short of flash estimates for August.