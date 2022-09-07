English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 07, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty around 17,550; FMCG gains, financials, IT drag

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, selling is seen in IT, financials and realty while FMCG is trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,826.59-370.40 -0.63%
      Nifty 5017,553.85-101.75 -0.58%
      Nifty Bank39,341.40-325.10 -0.82%
      Nifty 50 17,553.85 -101.75 (-0.58%)
      Wed, Sep 07, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements21,999.85345.50 +1.60%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,089.85-18.95 -1.71%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12619.7021.70 +0.17%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank39337.70-328.80 -0.83%


    • September 07, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Bharti Airtel Large Trade | 10.5 cr shares (1.8% equity) worth Rs 7,906 cr change hands at Rs 750 per share

      Bharti Airtel Large Trade | 10.5 cr shares (1.8% equity) worth Rs 7,906 cr change hands at Rs 750 per share
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Sensex opens lower by around 400 points or 0.57 percent at 58,858.13. Nifty falls 110 points or 0.62 percent at 17,546.50.

      Sensex opens lower by around 400 points or 0.57 percent at 58,858.13. Nifty falls 110 points or 0.62 percent at 17,546.50.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Rupee opens at 79.88/$ versus Tuesday’s close of 79.84/$   

    • September 07, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Pre-Open Session
      Sensex is down 407.73 points or 0.69 percent at 58,789.26, and the Nifty is down 136.20 points or 0.77 percent at 17,519.40

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      China August Trade Data

      Imports up 0.3 percent YoY in $ terms versus estimates of 1.1 percent rise. Exports up 7.1 percent YoY in $ terms against estimate of 13 percent rise. Trade balance at $79.39 bn versus estimates of $92.70 bn

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

      Indian markets could open lower, in line with Asian markets today and negative US markets on Tuesday. US stocks closed lower on Tuesday after a volatile session that saw the Dow swing roughly 400 points from peak to trough, while the Nasdaq Composite clinched its longest losing streak in six years falling for 7 consecutive sessions

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Govt gives 2-year extension to power companies to comply with SO2 emission norms:

      The deadline to comply with sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission norms for power companies has been extended by two more years, as per a government notification issued on September 6. For utilities operating within 10 km radius of National Capital Region or in cities having a million-plus population, the deadline has been pushed to 'December 31, 2024', the Ministry of Environment stated.

      Power units being operated within 10 km radius of areas marked as "critically polluted" will have to comply with SO2 emission norms by December 31, 2025, it added. The utilities that do not fall in any of the above-mentioned categories will have to comply with the emission norms by 31st December, 2026, the notification further said.

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

      The coming session would be quite crucial and it would probably confirm the near-term direction of the key indices. A small push from the global market is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned, 17,700 – 17,800 remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards 18,000 and beyond. On the flip side, 17,600 – 17,500 are to be treated as immediate support. The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing. Traders are advised to keep focus on such potential candidates that are likely to continue their recent runs.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Wall Street closes lower

      After Labor Day break on Monday, Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 290 points or 0.92 percent. S&P 500 closed 0.47 percent lower, while Nasdaq fell 86 points or 0.74 percent. Nasdaq suffered its seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016. Numbers from S&P Global showed the services sector Purchasing Managers' Index fell short of flash estimates for August.

      Wall Street closes lower After Labor Day break on Monday, Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday with Dow Jones falling 290 points or 0.92 percent. S&P 500 closed 0.47 percent lower, while Nasdaq fell 86 points or 0.74 percent. Nasdaq suffered its seventh consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since November 2016. Numbers from S&P Global showed the services sector Purchasing Managers' Index fell short of flash estimates for August.
    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.