Hindalco shares rally 3% on power purchase deal

Representative image

Hindalco shares surged 3 percent in the morning trade on September 4 after the company announced that it has signed a power purchase deal with Seven Renewable Power.

As of 10:12am, the stock was trading at Rs 488.15 on the National Stock Exchange, up 3.14 percent.

Hindalco Industries Limited has signed a shareholder’s agreement and power purchase deal with Seven Renewable Power to acquire a 26 percent stake in SRPPL at a cost of Rs 32.5 lakh. Their objective is to create and manage a captive power facility that will consistently supply 100 MW of renewable energy to its smelter based in Odisha.

The Aditya Birla Group company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a copper and e-waste recycling facility in India, besides lining up Rs 2,000 crore for the Vande Bharat trains project with the Indian Railways.

Q1FY24 financial performance

The company reported a 40.4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,454 crore for the first quarter ended June 2023 from Rs 4,119 crore recorded a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit remained flat at 1.7 percent from Rs 2,411 crore earned in the January-March period.

Consolidated revenue for the company fell 8.3 percent on-year to Rs 53,382 crore, as against Rs 58,229 crore a year ago, and 5 percent from Rs 56,209 crore recorded in the previous quarter, the company said on August 8.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.