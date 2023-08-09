Gujarat State Fertilizers slips 4% after June quarter net profit slumps 67.47%

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals sells a variety of products, including more than 24 different brands of fertiliser, as well as petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial gases, plastics, fibres, and other products.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd slipped 4 percent to Rs 149.80 at 9:45am on August 9 after company reported over 67 percent slump in June quarter net profit.

The company’s quarterly net profit came in at Rs 112.46 crore in June 2023, down 67.47 percent from Rs 345.81 crore last year.

The Vadodara-based chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer reported a revenue of Rs 2,062.9 crore for the period under review, down 31.6 percent from Rs 3,018 crore a year back.

On the operating front, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) plunged 72.9 percent to Rs 142.4 crore from Rs 525.1 crore in this period, while margins contracted to 6.9 percent from 17.4 percent.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at Rs 2.82 as compared to Rs 8.68 in the previous fiscal, while its diluted earnings per share from continuing operations stood at Rs 2.82 in Q1 FY24 as against Rs 8.68 a year ago.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals is a public sector company promoted by the Government of Gujarat. It is engaged in manufacturing of various fertilisers and industrial products like plastics and synthetic rubbers and man-made fibres.

