App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gladiator Stocks - Escorts: ICICI Direct

According to ICICI Direct, Buy Escorts in the range of Rs 1145.00–1170.00 for target price of Rs 1380.00 with a stop loss of Rs 1045.00. Time Frame: Six months.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Gladiator Stocks


Technical View


In the year 2020, Escorts has emerged as the major out performer in the Auto space. It is currently in a secular up trend forming higher peak and higher trough in all time frame The entire up move since bottoming out in March 2020 (| 526) is well channelled signalling sustained demand at elevated levels. The stock has recently rebounded taking support near the lower band of the channel as can be seen in the adjacent chart. Hence provides fresh entry opportunity The stock earlier during May 2020 has resolved above a major falling supply line joining highs of May’18 (| 1017) and Feb’20 (| 915) signalling a structural turnaround and resumption of the long term up trend We expect the stock to continue with its up move and head towards | 1380 in the medium term as it is the 161.8% external retracement of the entire CY 2018-2019 decline (1017- 424) placed at | 1380 levels


Fundamental View


Escorts Ltd (Escorts) has significant exposure to the rural economy through its tractor division where it is one of the prominent players thereby commanding domestic market share at ~ 11.6% as of FY20. We expect the tractor segment to stay largely unaffected by demand side issues being faced by the rest of the automotive industry amidst Covid-19 outbreak, courtesy stability in the outlook of rural incomes (on the back of good Rabi crop harvest, remunerative crop prices, healthy water table levels and normal monsoon 2020) and lack of regulatory disruption like BS-VI norms. Longer term demand drivers like the government’s continued focus on doubling farm incomes and improving rural infrastructure as well as underpenetrated nature of farm mechanisation in India stay intact. Escorts derives ~77% of its sales from the tractor segment with rest being constituted by construction equipment (~15% of sales) and railways (~8% of sales) Domestic tractor segment is outpacing rest of the automotive space by a wide margin after lifting of nationwide lockdown. July retail volumes are ~20% higher than pre Covid levels (vs. ~40% decline for the overall industry), and up ~9% YoY, ~33% MoM - showcasing the robustness of demand on ground.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Escorts #Gladiator Stocks #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.