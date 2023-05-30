Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 30

Representative image

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fourth consecutive session on May 30. The Sensex was up 122.75 points or 0.20 percent at 62,969.13, and the Nifty was up 35.10 points or 0.19 percent at 18,633.80. About 1,640 shares advanced, 1,766 shares declined, and 112 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the gainers and losers of the day:

Jubilant Pharmova | CMP Rs 332.50 | Shares of Jubilant Pharmova plunged 7 percent, a day after the drugmaker released a dismal set of quarterly earnings. The company's fourth-quarter results reflected a substantial net loss and weaker operating margins. Adding to the concerns, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) also classified Jubilant Pharmova's Montreal Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) facility as "Official Action Indicated" (OAI), further denting sentiment for the stock.

Hikal | CMP Rs 307.55 | Hikal Ltd's share price surged by nearly 8 percent, following the company's announcement of robust financial figures for the quarter ended March 2023. The agrochemicals and pharmaceutical company reported a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase of 74 percent in net profit at Rs 36 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2023. Sequentially, the net profit grew by 37 percent in Q4 FY23, driven by a better product mix.

Stove Kraft | CMP Rs 438 |Shares of Stovekraft, a leading kitchen appliances company, plunged 12 percent following disappointing numbers for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 6 crore compared to a profit of Rs 8.6 crore in the same period last year.

Goodyear India | CMP Rs 1209 | Shares of Goodyear India skidded 4 percent on May 30 as the company’s management expressed concerns about challenges persisting in the near term. Sandeep Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India, stated that the near-term concerns around the macro environment remain. Though in future, he said that the company sees improving raw material cost trends, while being focused on expanding distribution and repositioning its brand in the premium segment.

ITC | CMP Rs 449.95 | Shares of tobacco-to-hospitality conglomerate ITC continued to build on the previous session’s gains edging up 1.3 percent intraday and closing marginally higher on May 30 - the record date for its FY23 dividend.

Monte Carlo Fashions | CMP Rs 816.95 | Monte Carlo Fashions share price soared over 16 percent intraday and closed 9 percent higher on the back of strong Q4 financial result. In Q4, the company reported a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore, jumping 56 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Topline stood at Rs 236.7 crore, indicating a 45.7 percent year-on-year growth.

Eureka Forbes | CMP Rs 453.05 | Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd jumped 12 percent post robust Q4 results. Eureka Forbes Ltd reported its Q4 numbers in a filing with BSE on May 29, 2023. On a consolidated quarterly basis, the company reported net sales at Rs 508.58 crore in March 2023 up 35.92 percent from Rs 374.17 crore in March 2022. The company’s quarterly net profit was reported at Rs 20.59 crore in March 2023 up 346.32 percent from Rs 4.61 crore in March 2022.

Zomato | CMP Rs 66.70 |Zomato, the leading food delivery and restaurant aggregator platform, experienced a percent surge and closed marginally lower as a block trade of approximately 2,232,081 shares took place on the NSE.

HPL Electric & Power | CMP Rs 93.40 | Shares of HPL Electric & Power slipped nearly 4 percent following the company's dismal fourth-quarter earnings. In Q4, HPL Electric & Power reported a 16.5 percent decline in net profit to Rs 11.3 crore, compared to Rs 13 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. The decline in bottomline was on account of a weak operational performance.

DB Realty | CMP Rs 87.65 | DB Realty's share price gained 2 percent as the company plans to divest stake in subsidiaries. DB Realty has executed a securities purchase agreement and deed of transfer of partnership interest on May 29, 2023 for the proposed disinvestment/sale/transfer of its entire holding/interest in two of its subsidiaries.