you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepak Nitrite may test Rs 346: Anand Rathi

The company’s mega-project is commissioned on 1st Nov-18 post successful completion of trial runs in the plant. In two months of operation the company has reported revenues of Rs 3,210 million and plant has achieved utilisation of 80 percent.

Anand Rathi

Deepak Nitrite has reported a growth of 21.9 percent in its standalone revenues at Rs 4,523 million in Q3-FY19 as against Rs 3,711 million in Q3-FY18. The growth was driven better performances by all the segments of the company with Fine & Specialty Chemicals segment posting better growth over other larger Basic Chemicals segment.

During the quarter the company has also posted strong growth in its relatively smaller performance products segment as a result of various reorientation efforts undertaken by the company over past few quarters.

On the profitability front, the company’s operating margins stood 14.6 percent at Rs 662 million in Q3-FY19 as against 14.1 percent at Rs 522 million in Q3-FY18, an improvement of ~50 basis points over same quarter previous year. The improvement in operating performance was mainly attributable to a combination of higher realisation of products across all business segments, operating leverage and cost rationalisation in operations.

The company’s mega-project is commissioned on 1st Nov-18 post successful completion of trial runs in the plant. In two months of operation the company has reported revenues of Rs 3,210 million and plant has achieved utilisation of 80 percent. The management has also indicated that the plant is EBITDA & PBT positive in its first two months of operations itself.

On financial aspects, the project’s crack spreads for Phenol-Acetone as of Jan-19 end stands at around USD 730 per ton. The management has also guided to achieve 90 percent utilisations in FY20. At 90 percent utilisation levels and with current spreads this project’s potential revenue generation stands at around Rs 22,000 million.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Stocks Views

