Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

City Union Bank may touch Rs 218: Anand Rathi

We are positive about the bank’s loan-book growth, largely driven by granular and secured high-yielding MSME loans, agriculture loans, retail loans and loans to traders.

Anand Rathi

City Union Bank reported 4.41 percent NIM (up 9bps q/q) in Q3 FY19, largely helped by higher pass-through of costs in yields and a higher credit-deposit ratio. We expect NIM to decline from current levels and, however, hold above 4 percent in the medium term.

Stressed assets (GNPA and standard restructured loans) are now ~2.9 percent of loans (down 43bps y/y, up 4bps q/q). Management maintains its guidance of a 1.5-2 percent slippage ratio for FY19; we have modelled it at 1.9 percent (of the loan book).

The focus on small-ticket secured lending has helped the bank maintain sound asset quality in the past few years despite the industry being under severe asset-quality stress.

Besides, with 14.8 percent capital adequacy (14.4 percent tier-1), the bank is sufficiently capitalized for high-teen loan growth in the medium term.

The bank’s PPOP was Rs 3.07bn (up 3.5 percent y/y, 3.7 percent q/q). Lower realization from Treasury mostly led to flat PPOP growth. Lower credit cost, however, drove a stable, 15.6 percent, RoE. We expect the bank to maintain 15 percent+ RoE over the medium term.

We are positive about the bank’s loan-book growth, largely driven by granular and secured high-yielding MSME loans, agriculture loans, retail loans and loans to traders. Our Jan’19 target of Rs 218 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~2.9x P/ABV multiple on its FY21e book.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 03:45 pm

