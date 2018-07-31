App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy YES Bank; target of Rs 438: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on YES Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 438 in its research report dated July 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on YES Bank


Yes Bank's earnings were in-line with expectations at Rs12.6bn (PLe: Rs12.7bn) but was on back of strong other income (Fx/Debt market led/SR redemption) and control on opex. NII grew slower on pressure from cost of funds and interest reversals on slippages.  Bank used higher other income to enhance provisions on GNPAs, while also had hit of MTM on investments but has chosen to make provisions over 4 quarters. We believe corporate book growth to continue for some time ahead, but retail mix should improve faster, while concerns on margins should start abating from H1FY19 end onwards and slippages of this quarter should see recovery keeping asset quality steady by FY19 end with improved PCR towards 60%.


Outlook


Valuations discount to large peers remains high and should narrow going ahead. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs438 based on 2.9x Mar-20 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Yes Bank

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.