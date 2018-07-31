Buy YES Bank; target of Rs 438: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on YES Bank

Yes Bank's earnings were in-line with expectations at Rs12.6bn (PLe: Rs12.7bn) but was on back of strong other income (Fx/Debt market led/SR redemption) and control on opex. NII grew slower on pressure from cost of funds and interest reversals on slippages. Bank used higher other income to enhance provisions on GNPAs, while also had hit of MTM on investments but has chosen to make provisions over 4 quarters. We believe corporate book growth to continue for some time ahead, but retail mix should improve faster, while concerns on margins should start abating from H1FY19 end onwards and slippages of this quarter should see recovery keeping asset quality steady by FY19 end with improved PCR towards 60%.

Outlook

Valuations discount to large peers remains high and should narrow going ahead. We maintain BUY with TP of Rs438 based on 2.9x Mar-20 ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.