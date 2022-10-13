English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Infosys Q2 Earnings | Analysis, Future Outlook
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Wipro; target of Rs 460: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated October 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 13, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Wipro


    Wipro reported mixed operating performance in Q2, wherein revenue growth was a tad better than expectations, while margins disappointed. Management remain cautiously optimistic on growth prospects, and are closely monitoring the possible impact of macro uncertainties on demand. Company signed 11 large deals with combined TCV of USD0.7bn in Q2. Overall order book in TCV terms grew 23.8% YoY in Q2. The company has guided to 0.5-2% QoQ CC revenue growth in IT Services for Q3, broadly in line with our expectations of 0-2%. EBITM has expanded 10bps to 15.1% in Q2, but came in lower than our expectations and is likely to remain in the narrow range in Q3. Commentary by Management remains fairly confident on double-digit revenue growth in FY23. However, it shied away from giving any timeline on the margin returning to the medium-term target range of 17-17.5% which remains an irritant. We cut our earnings by 0.2% to 3.9% for FY23E-25E, factoring-in the Q2 performance. Lack of clarity on margin recovery is expected to weigh on valuation, in our view.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY on the stock, with TP of Rs460/share at 17x Sep-24E EPS (earlier Rs470).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:52 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 380.00, down Rs 27.75, or 6.81 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.25 and an intraday low of Rs 378.30.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,597,379 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 587,571 shares, an increase of 171.86 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.85 percent or Rs 3.45 at Rs 407.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 384.60 on 14 October, 2021 and 26 September, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 48.63 percent below its 52-week high and 1.2 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 208,454.31 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Wipro - 131022 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Wipro
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 02:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.