MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Visaka Industries; target of Rs 850: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Visaka Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated November 16, 2021.

Broker Research
November 18, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Visaka Industries


Healthy V-Next products and a stabilising yarn division helped a seasonally weak Q2. Higher costs are expected to be temporary, and price hikes of AC roofing sheets would help. The expansion (AC roofing sheets, boards) is ending, and phase-II capex will be for the recently launched green products. We retain a Buy rating, at a TP of Rs.850 (earlier Rs.1,079) Expansion to boost growth. AC roofing sheets operated at 72% capacity; V Next at a healthy 94%, leading to the BP division revenue growing 19% y/y to Rs2.4bn. Higher costs, though (cement/pulp/logistics, etc.), hurt margins, which fell 602bps to 13.4%. The 100,000-ton expansion of AC roofing sheets by Jan’22 (and 50,000 tons of boards by Dec’21) would address higher demand generated by a good monsoon and improving rural demand.



Outlook


We introduce FY24e and retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs.850, assigning a 9x multiple to FY24e EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Visaka Industries
first published: Nov 18, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.