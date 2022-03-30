English
    Buy VIP Industries; target of Rs 850: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on VIP Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated March 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 30, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on VIP Industries


    VIP Industries is one of Asia’s leading seller/manufacturer of various types of luggage’s, backpacks and handbags. VIP has a range of leading brands, positioned across entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat) mid (VIP, Skybags) and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Market leader in the organised luggage space (oligopoly market) • VIP has, over the years, maintained balance sheet prudence with stringent working capital policy, virtually debt free status and healthy RoCE: 30%+.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised target price. We value VIP at Rs 850 i.e. 50x FY24E EPS.

    At 14:50 hrs VIP Industries was quoting at Rs 751.05, up Rs 7.20, or 0.97 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 764.30 and an intraday low of Rs 726.75.


    It was trading with volumes of 56,128 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 55,501 shares, an increase of 1.13 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.12 percent or Rs 15.45 at Rs 743.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 758.00 and 52-week low Rs 309.00 on 29 March, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 0.92 percent below its 52-week high and 143.06 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,625.36 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 02:53 pm
