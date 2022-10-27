English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1220: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1220 in its research report dated October 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 27, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Varun Beverages


    VBL posted ~19% revenue CAGR in CY12-21, led by revenue CAGR of 18% in India and 23% in international geographies. The robust global growth was driven by strong ramp up in three-country Africa operations and a sustained growth in Nepal. In our view, Africa is a large soft-drinks market (Emkay Est: >USD25bn industry size as of CY19) and its attractive macro growth + demographics offer a low-teen revenue CAGR opportunity over the medium-to-long term. We estimate that PepsiCo currently addresses 40-45% of the Africa market (value terms) via presence in 13 countries vs. ~100% for The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) via presence in >50 countries. Hence, potential distribution expansion by PepsiCo should help it to grow faster than the industry. Moreover, VBL’s proven execution capability in Zimbabwe/Nepal (~50% of market share now vs. marginal share at the time of acquisition of distribution rights) and PepsiCo’s focus on growing franchise-owned bottling operations should help VBL to foray into more markets in Africa; its procuring distribution rights in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recently is a testament to this. Factoring-in conservatively the potential Africa opportunity, we increase our CY25-35E growth by 300bps to 18%, effecting a higher multiple, at 40x Sep-24 EPS (vs. 34x earlier). RoIC for international geographies has also improved, to ~20% in CY21, led by margin gains and better sweating of assets.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY with revised TP of Rs1,220 (vs. Rs1,060 earlier).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Varun Beverages - 261022 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 11:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.