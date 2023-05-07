English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 1300: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on TVS Motor Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated May 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on TVS Motor Company

    We keep our estimates unchanged as results were largely in line on revenues; and we are already factoring in EBITDA margin expansion of c50bps in FY24. In 4QFY23, realization was slightly higher QoQ, as EV volumes at c43k units (+48% QoQ) offset negative impact from mix. EBITDA margins benefited from commodity deflation and price hikes and expanded c20bp QoQ to 10.3%. In 4Q, TVS sees EV volumes continue to ramp-up, benefits accruing from price hikes with commodity environment remaining stable. We believe TVS will likely be able to grow ahead of the industry led by (1) new product launches in ICE & EV segments (2) higher focus on exports & premiumisation and (3) margin improvement helped by cost reduction efforts, operating leverage and price hikes which could more than offset negative impact from higher EV mix.

    Outlook

    Maintain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged TP of Rs 1,300 at 26x Mar-25E EPS including Rs 34 for TVS credit.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TVS Motor Company - 05 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company
    first published: May 7, 2023 01:45 pm