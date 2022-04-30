English
    Buy Trent: target of Rs 1415: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1415 in its research report dated April 28, 2022.

    April 30, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Trent


    Q4FY2022 was a mixed bag with strong y-o-y revenue growth of 53% (63% growth over Q4FY2020) to Rs. 1,185.3 crore, while margins declined y-o-y (gross margins fell by 405 bps while EBITDA margins fell by 480 bps). PAT grew by 32% y-o-y to Rs. 75 crore. Like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by 21% y-o-y in Q4FY22 and 16% compared with Q4FY2020. Sales through online platform grew by 85% in Q4. The company operated 200 Westside stores and 235 Zudio stores (total 435 fashion stores) as on March 31, 2022. With strong liquidity, store additions are expected to be strong in the coming years. Strong momentum in LFL sales and store expansions will help Trent’s revenues and PAT to clock CAGR of 33% and 57% over FY2022-24E.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,415.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 30, 2022 11:40 am
