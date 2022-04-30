Buy Trent: target of Rs 1415: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Trent

Q4FY2022 was a mixed bag with strong y-o-y revenue growth of 53% (63% growth over Q4FY2020) to Rs. 1,185.3 crore, while margins declined y-o-y (gross margins fell by 405 bps while EBITDA margins fell by 480 bps). PAT grew by 32% y-o-y to Rs. 75 crore. Like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by 21% y-o-y in Q4FY22 and 16% compared with Q4FY2020. Sales through online platform grew by 85% in Q4. The company operated 200 Westside stores and 235 Zudio stores (total 435 fashion stores) as on March 31, 2022. With strong liquidity, store additions are expected to be strong in the coming years. Strong momentum in LFL sales and store expansions will help Trent’s revenues and PAT to clock CAGR of 33% and 57% over FY2022-24E.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 1,415.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More