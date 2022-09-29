English
    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1724: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1724 in its research report dated September 28, 2022.

    September 29, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    One of the most expensive deals in domestic pharma, Torrent Pharma’s acquisition of Curatio Healthcare for Rs20bn values it at 8.8x EV/sales. The deal will widen Torrent’s reach among paediatricians and dermatologists (nearly 85% of its dermatology portfolio is cosmetic dermatology). The synergies from this deal should reflect in FY25, as well as the benefit from greater MR productivity and the expansion to the north and east zones. Interest costs and amortisation are expected to increase on the consummation of the deal (in a month).


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy on the stock, with an unchanged target price of Rs1,724 (at FY24e 19x EV/EBITDA).


    At 17:30 Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,547.05, up Rs 52.15, or 3.49 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,554.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,494.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 13,710 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,212 shares, a decrease of -3.53 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.52 percent or Rs 38.70 at Rs 1,494.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.37 percent below its 52-week high and 24.51 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 52,359.20 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 29, 2022 05:53 pm
