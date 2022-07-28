English
    Buy Tata Power Company; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Power Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Power Company


    Strong start to FY2023 with 47% beat in reported PAT at Rs. 795 crore (up 103% y-o-y), supported by higher integrated CGPL + coal profit, strong growth in RE generation business, and standalone profit. Integrated CGPL + Coal PAT of Rs. 506 crore (versus loss of Rs. 178 crore in Q4FY2022) led by higher coal realisation/volume and partial benefit of full cost pass through for Mundra UMPP. However, solar EPC performance disappointed with loss of Rs. 33 crore on weak margin of only 1%; Tata Project reported huge loss of Rs. 222 crore due to write-offs. Mundra UMPP is operating under Section 11 and full cost pass through is provided till October 2022 and Tata Power is working on SPPA with Gujarat. A potential favourable tariff order by CERC and long-term agreement with states could turnaround Mundra UMPP.



    Outlook


    We maintain Buy on Tata Power with a revised PT of Rs. 260. At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.9x/2.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E P/BV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Power Company
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:42 pm
