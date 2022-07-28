Buy Tata Power Company; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Power Company

Strong start to FY2023 with 47% beat in reported PAT at Rs. 795 crore (up 103% y-o-y), supported by higher integrated CGPL + coal profit, strong growth in RE generation business, and standalone profit. Integrated CGPL + Coal PAT of Rs. 506 crore (versus loss of Rs. 178 crore in Q4FY2022) led by higher coal realisation/volume and partial benefit of full cost pass through for Mundra UMPP. However, solar EPC performance disappointed with loss of Rs. 33 crore on weak margin of only 1%; Tata Project reported huge loss of Rs. 222 crore due to write-offs. Mundra UMPP is operating under Section 11 and full cost pass through is provided till October 2022 and Tata Power is working on SPPA with Gujarat. A potential favourable tariff order by CERC and long-term agreement with states could turnaround Mundra UMPP.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Tata Power with a revised PT of Rs. 260. At the CMP, the stock trades at 2.9x/2.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E P/BV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Power Company - 270722 - khan