    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 516: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 516 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Motors


    Consolidated Q2FY23 results were a mixed bag, with top-line ahead of expectations, while PAT below expectations. Overall performance and FCF are expected to improve gradually, driven by a positive business outlook, new launches, easing chips shortage situation, cooling commodity prices, and favourable macro-economic outlook. Management maintained its long-term targets with a caution on inflation and geopolitical situations. TAMO’s focus on EVs continues to grow multifold in Q2FY23; electric CVs are getting ready for the next leg of growth.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 516, driven by expected recovery in volumes and operational improvement across its business verticals and geographies in H2FY23E.


    first published: Nov 13, 2022 09:59 pm