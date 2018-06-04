Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 430: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ (TML) Q4FY18 consolidated revenues were at Rs 91279 crore (up 18.2% YoY, 23.1% QoQ), vs. our estimate of Rs 76654 crore. The beat on consolidated revenue is mainly after JLR revenues came in at £7.6 bn vs. estimate of £6.0 bn. JLR wholesale volumes were at 182757 units (up 4.4% YoY) against our estimate of 155,005 units Consolidated EBITDA margins were at 13.1% (our estimate: 11.1%) down 226 bps YoY, up 30 bps QoQ. Reported EBITDA margin of JLR for Q4FY18 was at 12.2%, above our estimate of 12.6%. However, reported EBITDA margins were lower than consensus estimates on account of one-time provision related to impairment of intangibles Reported consolidated PAT was at Rs 2175 crore (our estimate: Rs 1494.5 crore) against Rs 4336.4 crore in Q4FY17 & Rs 1214.6 crore in Q3FY18. Tata Motors has reviewed its assets based on future profitability that has led to a provision of Rs 2110 crore, thus depressing consolidated profits China JV profits grew ~93% YoY to £89 mn In standalone operations, net revenues came in at Rs 19,779 crore (up 45.6% YoY) as total automotive volumes (CV & PV) were up 35% YoY. Reported EBITDA margin came in at 6.9% (up 91 bps YoY, down 185 bps QoQ) against our estimate of 4.4% JLR declared a dividend of £225 mn (20% of PAT) for FY18, which will be 25%, going forward In terms of region, China & Indian markets continue to do well while UK, US & European markets face growth challenges on account of diesel uncertainty, market cyclicality, Brexit & UK taxation.
Outlook
We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 2.8x EV/EBITDA basis contributing ~Rs 278/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 86/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 430.
