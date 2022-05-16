English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India


    SBI surpassed expectations with earnings at Rs91.1bn (PLe Rs71.3bn) mainly driven by stronger PPoP that was a function of healthier NII and better other income (AUCA recoveries and forex income). Opex was controlled with asset quality improving further. Like most large private peers, recoveries exceeded slippages leading to lower GNPA/NNPA. Balance sheet is stronger than ever with a high PCR at 75%, minimal stress and adequate coverage on OTR pool. While loan growth was stronger, credit flow was largely led by corporate due to better utilization levels. Credit is guided to grow by 12% YoY in FY23E although, NIM would keenly watched.


    Outlook


    We raise FY23/24E by an average ~6%. ROE could scale up to 15% in FY24E and SBI warrants a 1.4x multiple on core ABV. Retain BUY with SOTP based TP of Rs600.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #State Bank of India
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:27 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.