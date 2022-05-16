English
    Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 565: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    LKP Research's research report on State Bank of India


    State Bank of India (SBIN) has delivered a stable result on operating and assets quality front. Reported gross slippages stood at ₹28bn v/s ₹23bn in the previous quarter. Its reported GNPA (3.97% v/s 4.5% in 3QFY22) and NNPA (0.97% v/s 1.34% in 3QFY22) improved noticeably along with stable PCR (incl. AUCA) of 90%. Furthermore SMA2 (2bps v/s 6bps) decreased considerably. The bank has witnessed better than expected advance growth (11.6% YoY & 6% QoQ) led by wholesale credit growth and stable deposit growth (10% YoY & 5.3% QoQ) sequentially with better liquidity position. Moreover the bank has reported PAT of ₹91bn (v/s ₹84bn in 3QFY22) on back of stable NII growth (15.3% YOY and Domestic NIMs: 3.36%) along with steady operating expenses. The 4QFY22 calculated ROA and ROE stood at 0.74% and 13% respectively. Management reiterated the target ROE of 15% in mid run.


    Outlook


    The bank has established total standard asset and contingent provision of ~₹306bn (112bps of net advances) as on 4QFY22. With improving asset quality, ample contingent buffer and strong growth outlook, we believe the ROE target of 15% is achievable in mid run. We recommend BUY with target price of ₹565.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 16, 2022 06:54 pm
