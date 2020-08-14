172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-siemens-india-target-of-rs-1352-anand-rathi-5697861.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Siemens, India; target of Rs 1352: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Siemens, India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1352 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Siemens, India


Weakness at end-customers, further exacerbated by Covid-19, reflected in Siemens Q3 FY20 results. Its consolidated revenue plunged 59% y/y, However, it reported only a marginal EBITDA/net loss (`65m/19m) due to several cost-restructuring measures during the quarter. With a ~39% y/y drop in order inflows and weak commentary regarding private capex, we cut our FY20e/FY21e earnings by 12%/3% and roll forward our valuation to FY22e with revenue/PAT growing 17%/16%. We are long-term positive about the company 1) as it would be a key beneficiary of the industrial recovery, 2) Increasing adoption of automation/digitisation by customers in the current macro-environment.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of `1,352 (earlier `1,200) at 40x FY22e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #India #Recommendations #Siemens

