App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shriram City Union Finance; target of Rs 2746: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Shriram City Union Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2746 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Shriram City Union Finance


Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) reported Q1FY19 PAT of INR2.3bn (up 15% YoY, under IND-AS).  Key highlights: a) growth momentum improved – disbursements (ex-gold) grew >23% YoY, translating into >25% AUM growth (ex-gold); however lower NIM (on lower yields) restricted NII growth to sub-14% levels; and b) asset quality was stable to better as reflected in improving loss given default (LGD) across segments and stabilising  expected credit loss (ECL). With GST and DeMon uncertainties subsiding, we expect earnings trajectory to improve hereon.


Outlook


Earnings and book value is impacted only marginally under new accounting norm and we continue to follow I-GAAP for valuation purpose. Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR2,746.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Shriram City Union Finance

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.