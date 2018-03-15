App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 15, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy, Sell, Hold: 4 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar on March 15, 2018

Century Ply, Wipro and FMCG space, among others, are being tracked by investors on Thursday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Shasun

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 996

Macquarie said that the firm has received US FDA approval for HIV drug Efavirenz Tablets. Further, it expects Efavirenz to be a decent opportunity as co becomes second entrant post Mylan. It also expects Strides’ earnings momentum to pick up in FY19.

Wipro

related news

Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 300

Axis Capital said that the firm is in definitive agreement to divest hosted data centre services business to Ensono for $405 m. The firm also believes that divesture of ailing managed data center biz is a step in right direction.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 290

The brokerage house said that the deal with Ensono is likely to close by Q1FY19.

Century Ply

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 420

CLSA said that it is seeing a rising preference for medium density fibre (mdf) over plywood. The firm’s MDF plant achieved cash breakeven earlier than expected. It expects to be the key growth driver going forward. It also sees newly-commissioned MDF plant to contribute 17 percent to revenue by FY20.

Shriram Transport

Brokerage: Jefferies

Jefferies believes that the company should benefit from stronger CV volumes. Despite rising bond yields, net interest margin should be stable, it said, adding that credit cost could fall, driving 34% EPS CAGR & 430 bps RoE expansion over FY18-20. The stocks’ valuation appears reasonable, it added.

FMCG

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global investment bank forecasts rural income to grow at an 8.5% CAGR over the next five years. Further, it believes that packaged food and beverage segment will be the biggest beneficiary of increase in consumption spend.

Among stocks, it has a buy call on Britannia, but has downgraded HUL to sell. This is due to limited opportunity to expand its distribution. The brokerage has also downgraded Marico to Sell as it feels Saffola and value added hair oils face competitive pressures. It has upgraded Jubilant Food to buy for continued progress on driving SSSG growth. Colgate and Nestle have been upgraded to neutral post their underperformance.

Meanwhile, it is positive on retailers as the market there formalizes. Its top picks include Avenue Supermarts and Titan with a buy call.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC