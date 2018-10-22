App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 735: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on SBI Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on SBI Life Insurance


Driven by protection business (NBP Rs 3.7bn, +164.2% YoY), SBI Life’s 2QFY19 total NBP grew 39.8% YoY to Rs 34.8bn. APE growth was lower at 14.2% YoY to Rs 23.9bn given change in structure of credit protect product from (regular to single premium). Protection business growth was stellar in both individual and group segments- 256/127% YoY respectively and its share on APE basis improved to 5.9% vs. 4.5% in 1QFY19. Consequently, co reported VNB margin expansion of 20bps for 1HFY19 to 19.2%.


Outlook


We continue to like SBI Life due to the strong distribution footprint of its parent SBI, lowest operating cost ratios in the industry, and tailwinds from financialisation of savings. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 735 (Avg FY20-21E EV + 20.8x avg FY20-21E VNB).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.