Stocks

Buy SBI Life Insurance; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Life Insurance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

November 18, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Life Insurance


SBILIFE reported a strong 2QFY22, with APE growth of 46% YoY (5% beat) and VNB growth at a stellar 91% YoY (10% beat). VNB margin improved to 25.9% (up ~560bp YoY). However, shareholders’ PAT declined by ~18% YoY on account of higher claims settled in 2QFY22. Among segments, ULIP saw a strong rebound, up 67% YoY. NonPAR/Protection grew better than its peers, up 68%/21% YoY. Persistency has improved across cohorts, with 13th month persistency improving by ~180bp YoY to 87.7% and steady trends in the 61st month at 60.7%. We estimate 23% CAGR in APE over FY21-24E. VNB margin is estimated to reach 26.2% by FY24E, thus enabling 28% VNB CAGR and ~18% EV CAGR over FY21-24E. We maintain our Buy rating.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised TP of INR1,500/share (2.7x Sep’23E EV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SBI Life Insurance
first published: Oct 28, 2021 12:23 pm

