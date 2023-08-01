Buy SBI Cards; target of Rs 970 : Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards

SBI Cards (SBICARD) reported an in-line quarter with 1QFY24 PAT at INR5.9b. PPoP grew 17% YoY (5% beat); however, elevated provisions due to stress in CY19 sourcing vintage dragged earnings. Margin stood broadly stable at 11.5% supported by slight increase in mix of EMI loans while revolver mix was stable. Growth in spends was healthy with retail spends up 28% YoY while corporate spends rose 10% YoY in 1QFY24. GNPA/NNPA ratios expanded 6bp/2bp QoQ to 2.41%/0.89%. PCR was stable at ~64%. RoA/RoE stood at 5.1%/23.3% during the quarter.

Outlook

We estimate SBICARD to deliver 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25, leading to an RoA/RoE of 5.5%/26.4%. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR970.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

SBI Cards - 31 -07 - 2023 - moti