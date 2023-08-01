English
    Buy SBI Cards; target of Rs 970 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SBI Cards recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated July 30, 2023.

    August 01, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SBI Cards

    SBI Cards (SBICARD) reported an in-line quarter with 1QFY24 PAT at INR5.9b. PPoP grew 17% YoY (5% beat); however, elevated provisions due to stress in CY19 sourcing vintage dragged earnings. Margin stood broadly stable at 11.5% supported by slight increase in mix of EMI loans while revolver mix was stable. Growth in spends was healthy with retail spends up 28% YoY while corporate spends rose 10% YoY in 1QFY24. GNPA/NNPA ratios expanded 6bp/2bp QoQ to 2.41%/0.89%. PCR was stable at ~64%. RoA/RoE stood at 5.1%/23.3% during the quarter.

    Outlook

    We estimate SBICARD to deliver 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25, leading to an RoA/RoE of 5.5%/26.4%. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR970.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 08:12 pm

