Buy Rossari Biotech; target of Rs 1252: KR Choksey

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Rossari Biotech

Rossari’s consolidated revenue grew by +101% yoy / +2.5% qoq at INR 4,389Mn in line with our estimates of INR 4,331Mn (+1% up). In FY22, revenue grew by 109% yoy basis at INR 14,830Mn. EBITDA grew by 48.6% yoy / 9.6% qoq at INR 523Mn ahead of our estimates of INR 500Mn (+5% up). EBITDA margin de-grew by 422bps yoy basis at 11.9% in Q4FY22; however, there was a sequential growth of 77bps. In FY22, EBITDA reported at INR 1,834Mn (49% yoy) and EBITDA margin reported at 12.4% (-497bps yoy). PAT stood at INR 241Mn (+8.4% yoy / 5.6% qoq) slightly below our estimates of INR 250Mn (down 4%). PAT margin reported at 5.5% (-480bps yoy / +17bps qoq). In FY22, PAT grew by 22.0% yoy at INR 977Mn and net margin reported at 6.6% (-470bps yoy). Diluted EPS stood at INR 4.35 in Q4FY22 and INR 17.70 in FY22.

Outlook

Currently, the stock is trading at TTM PE multiple of ~50x at CMP of INR 887/share. The stock has corrected by ~35% in last 6 months amid reduction in margins on account of rising costs of raw material, power, freight and transport costs along with lower market sentiments in the current market volatility. We revise our target price downwards at INR 1,252/share (P/E multiple 30x to FY24 EPS) and maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with an upside of 41.1%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More