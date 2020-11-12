PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 548: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 548 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on PSP Projects


PNC posted 22.2%/ 43.3%/ 56.0% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs2.4 bn/ Rs245 mn/ Rs144 mn in Q2FY21. SBD revenue – Rs656 mn vs. Rs881 mn (Q2FY20). We broadly maintain our FY21E/ FY22E estimates and introduce FY23E. Labour strength is back at pre covid levels of 95% which stood at 75-80% (Q1FY21) vs. 20-25% in Apr’20. We expect a 7.1%/ 7.5% revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR over FY20-23E, with EBITDA margins of 11.2%/ 13.0%/ 13.0% for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. Given its conservative strategy towards leverage and an efficient capital allocation, PSP will continue to remain a net cash company, with negative Net D:E of 0.4x over FY20-23E.


Outlook


PSP will continue to witness superior return ratios (average RoE/ RoCE of 21.8%/ 21.9% over FY20-23E), due to a strong PAT growth in FY22E, well-managed lean balance sheet and efficient working capital management. We maintain BUY, with a TP of Rs 548 (13x Sep’22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #PSP Projects #Recommendations

