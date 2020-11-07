172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pfizer-target-of-rs-5890-icici-direct-6080991.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pfizer; target of Rs 5890: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pfizer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5890 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


Q2FY21 revenues grew 5% YoY to Rs 595 crore. Adjusting for divesture of rights & interests in certain brands and Covid-19, YoY growth for the quarter was at 10.1%. Also, hospital and vaccines business reflected improved performance due to easing of lockdown. EBITDA margins expanded 520 bps to 34.1% YoY due to a better overall operational performance. Decline in other expenses is likely on account of lower promotional & marketing activities. Hence, EBITDA grew 23.8% YoY to Rs 203 crore. However, PAT de-grew 14.8% YoY to Rs 131 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was due to lower other income, higher tax rate (28.2% vs. 14.9% in Q2FY20).


Outlook


We maintain BUY recommendation and arrive at a target price of Rs 5890 based on 40x FY22 EPS of Rs 147.3.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:42 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Pfizer #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.