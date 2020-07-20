App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pfizer; target of Rs 4740: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pfizer recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4740 in its research report dated July 07, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pfizer


Q4FY20 revenues declined 6.3% YoY to Rs 502 crore due to divestiture of certain brands and Covid-19 related challenges (adjusted growth ~4%). EBITDA margins contracted 653 bps to 21.7% YoY due to higher raw material and personnel costs. Subsequently, EBITDA came in at Rs 108.7 crore, down 28% YoY. Net profit de-grew 5.9% YoY to Rs 103 crore. In FY20, revenues grew 3.4% YoY to Rs 2152 crore (adjusted growth ~6%). EBITDA margins declined slightly by 54 bps to 26.6% with EBITDA remaining flat at Rs 573 crore (Rs 565 crore in FY19). However, net profit grew 18.7% YoY to Rs 509 crore, mainly due to a significant decline in tax outgo.



Outlook


We continue to believe in Pfizer’s strong growth track record in power brands and capability in new launches on a fairly consistent basis (recent launches from parent’s staple- Zavicefta (anti-infective), Eliquis (CVS), Xeljanz (pain management). We maintain BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 4740 based on 40x FY22 EPS of Rs 118.6.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:17 pm

