you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 317: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 317 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

KR Choksey's research report on Petronet LNG


Net sales came in at INR 83.8 bn (-17.0% YoY, -2.9% QoQ) from lower volumes processed at at 205 TBTU (-3.75% QoQ) on account of lower supplies to fertilizer plants due to shut down during the quarter. Operational performance was impacted due to heavy inventory losses to the tune of INR 1.19 bn for the quarter due to declining gas prices during Q4 resulting into a lower OPM at 7.5% (-204 bps YoY, -92 bps QoQ). EBITDA came in at INR 6.2 bn (-23.7% YoY, -26% QoQ). Despite higher other income (+46.4% YoY, +71.2% QoQ) and lower finance cost YoY (-32.7%) while only slightly up 4.5% QoQ, PAT was down to INR 4.4 bn (-15.8% YoY, -22.1% QoQ). NPM was down 80 bps YoY and 35 bps QoQ to 5.3%. The Board has declared dividend of INR 4.50/share on a FV of INR 10 subject to shareholders approval.


Outlook


We maintain our P/E-based multiple target price of INR 317.0 (potential upside – 41.5% ). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

