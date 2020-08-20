Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 300: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Petronet LNG
While the Tellurian MoU is on till Dec’20 and PLNG is also going for the east-coast terminal, we believe that management is targeting low spot pricing for new LNG and 30% base utilization for a new terminal, implying judicious capital allocation. Q1FY21 EBITDA/APAT declined 11%/13% yoy (up 30%/down 8% qoq) to Rs9.1/5.2bn, beating estimates by 17%/15%, due to 10% higher Dahej volumes, 21% lower Other Expenditure and Kochi tariff/implied spot LNG marketing margin above our estimates. Dahej terminal operated at 82% capacity and Kochi at 14% (in line). Dahej long-term volumes fell 20%, but tolling was down by only 5% qoq. EBITDA/mmbtu rose 6% yoy/50% qoq (due to Ind-AS 116 impact) to Rs47.9. Spot margin was USD1.9 vs USD0.5/mmbtu est.
Outlook
We upgrade PLNG to Buy with an EW stance. We raise the TP by 4% to Rs300 as we roll over to Sep’22E. We raise FY22/23E EPS by 9%/4%, building in high Dahej volumes and Kochi regas tariff. PLNG is a value pick on resilient earnings and high ROEs.
