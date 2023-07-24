English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 5500: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5500 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

    Persistent reported revenues of $282.9 million, up 3%q-o-q/17.1% y-o-y in constant currency (CC) terms, nearly in line with our estimates of $283.6 million. EBIT margin fell ~50 bps q-o-q to 14.9% missing our estimates of 15.5%, as the tailwind of revenue growth was offset by higher SG&A costs, higher amortization costs, and doubtful debt provision. Order booking moderated to $380.3 million in TCV, down ~10% q-o-q/3% y-o-y. Persistent would endeavour for aspirational quarterly growth of 3-5% in a good economy and 2-4% in a bad economy. Persistent Systems continues to deliver industry-leading revenue growth despite challenging macro environment on account of consistently decent order booking, strong contributions from top clients and broad-based demand across verticals.

    Outlook

    Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on Persistent Systems with revised PT of 5500. At the CMP, the stock trades at 30.1/24.4x its FY24/25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Persistent Systems - 24 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Persistent Systems #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 03:07 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!