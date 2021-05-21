MARKET NEWS

Buy Persistent Systems target of Rs 2344: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2344 in its research report dated May 01, 2021.

May 21, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent has not only reported excellent performance in 4QFY21 (+4.6% QoQ USD) but also shown strong consistent revenue growth (+12.8% YoY USD) and margin expansion (+290 bps) throughout the year. Growth in 4QFY21 was led by strong growth in Services (+8.2% QoQ USD) which offset the seasonal decline in IP led revenues (-7.4% QoQ USD). We believe that strong revenue growth momentum can sustain given i) management’s confidence to win $200-250 mn TCV each quarter, ii) strong deal pipeline iii) improvement in growth trajectory of Alliance business, iv) broad-based growth across all three verticals and v) expansion of presence in Europe.




Outlook


We arrive at changed TP of INR 2344 (earlier: 2017). Persistent is currently trading at 25.3x/21.7x on FY22/23 earnings of INR 80.5/93.8 we continue to remain way ahead than cons estimates. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 21, 2021 03:32 pm

