you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Oriental Carbon & Chemicals; target of Rs 1560: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1560 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals

We maintain our positive stance on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals (OCCL) and retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs1560. Q1 performance was satisfactory and second line at Mundra has been commissioned in July. We continue to remain positive on company’s prospects led by solid demand outlook for IS in domestic market led by fast paced growth of domestic tyre manufacturers and opportunity for gaining market share globally led by higher penetration in new geographies of US & China.

Outlook

OCCL’s subsidiary’s turnaround from FY18E (~10% revenue share) would further aid its consolidated margin. We value OCCL on our conservative AOCF/EV yield based on five year average cash flows to arrive at our revised TP of Rs1560. Maintain Buy. Key downside risks are lower volumes and rupee appreciation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:10 pm

#Buy #Centrum #Oriental Carbon & Chemicals #Recommendations

