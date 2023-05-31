English
    Buy ONGC; target of Rs 215: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on ONGC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on ONGC

    ONGC’s reported EBITDA stood at INR163.4b (-12% YoY, -20% QoQ), 22% below our estimate, due to higher other expenses in 4QFY23. Net loss came in at INR2.5b (v/s our PAT est. of INR109.3b) led by exceptional items of INR92.4b for provisions-related ongoing dispute regarding the applicability of service tax and GST on Royalty. Management expects oil production from KG-DWN-98/2 to commence by Aug’23 in an optimistic scenario and by Oct’23 in a worst case scenario. The peak oil production is likely to be ~40-45kbopd as per earlier guidance.


    Outlook

    We value the standalone business at 6x FY25E adj. EPS of INR30.4 and add the value of investments of INR33 to arrive at our TP of INR215, implying 35% potential upside. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

    first published: May 31, 2023 09:46 pm