Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NRB Bearings; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on NRB Bearings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings


NRB Bearings reported stellar Q1FY19 numbers. Revenues came in at | 233.9 crore, up 30.6% YoY. We estimated revenues of | 210.1 crore (17.3% YoY growth) for the quarter. We believe strong topline growth was on account of a robust performance across all segments i.e. domestic OEMs, after-markets and exports EBITDA increased 62.1% YoY to | 44.4 crore. The company reported strong EBITDA on account of a sharp increase in gross margins, 400 bps YoY. Employee expenses grew only 6.8% YoY. Accordingly, EBITDA margins came in at 19% vs. 15.3% in Q1FY18. We estimated margins of 17.3% for the quarter Other income witnessed a sharp jump of 75% YoY. Non-operating expense like depreciation declined 4.7% YoY. The company also reported an exceptional income of | 16.5 crore due to sale of property during the quarter. Accordingly, PAT increased strong 173.9% YoY to | 34.8 crore.


Outlook


Aided by a strong operational performance, NRB has repaid | 90 crore of debt in FY18. D:E is now at a healthy 0.4x. NRB currently operates at utilisation levels of over 80%. With growth momentum expected to continue, NRB has outlined a capex plans of | 70-100 crore over the next two to three years. It has also planned a capex of ~| 20 crore for SNL bearings. With upbeat growth outlook in its key segments – domestic OEMs, after markets and exports, we expect these segments to grow at a healthy rate of 15%, 15% and 22%, respectively. Accordingly, revenue, EBITDA and PAT are expected to grow at 17.7%, 12.3% and 13.2% CAGR, respectively, in FY18-20E. Thus, we continue our positive stance on the company and maintain the target price of | 215 per share (~18x FY20E EPS). We have a BUY recommendation on the company.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NRB Bearings #Recommendations

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

