MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy NHPC; target of Rs 34: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on NHPC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 34 in its research report dated September 27, 2021.

Broker Research
September 27, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on NHPC


NHPC offers moderate earnings growth in the medium term (FY22-FY24E: 7% CAGR, FY22-FY26E: 10% CAGR) on the back of a 50% increase in standalone capacity over the next four years. In the past few years, the company has increased its dividend payout, and the yield stands at ~6% currently. With a strong balance sheet (D/E of 0.7x and Rs22.5bn of cash on books), NHPC can increase its capex, especially on Solar assets. The company has emerged as the winner of a 1,000MW Solar project under CPSU Scheme II. We assume coverage on NHPC with a Buy rating and a TP (Sept'22E) of Rs34, based on SoTP. We expect its RoE to touch 12/13% by FY26E from 9.3% in FY22E and 8% in FY15. Our TP implies ~0.9x Sept'23E BVPS. We believe that improving RoE profile is one of the most important factors for re-rating in Utilities.



Outlook


We assume coverage on NHPC with a Buy rating and a TP (Sept'22E) of Rs34, based on SoTP. We expect its RoE to touch 12/13% by FY26E from 9.3% in FY22E and 8% in FY15. Our TP implies ~0.9x Sept'23E BVPS. We believe that improving RoE profile is one of the most important factors for re-rating in Utilities.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #NHPC #Recommendations
first published: Sep 27, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.